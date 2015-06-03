Merkel says working to get deal with Greece in June

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that international creditors were working intensively with Greece to get a deal this month to unlock funds it needs to repay loans.

“All the work we are doing is directed at helping (ensure) completion in the agreed time frame. We are working intensively on that,” said Merkel at a joint news conference with Egypt’s president when asked whether Greece could be given more time beyond the end of June to get a deal.