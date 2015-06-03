FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says working to get deal with Greece in June
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 3, 2015 / 1:19 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says working to get deal with Greece in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that international creditors were working intensively with Greece to get a deal this month to unlock funds it needs to repay loans.

“All the work we are doing is directed at helping (ensure) completion in the agreed time frame. We are working intensively on that,” said Merkel at a joint news conference with Egypt’s president when asked whether Greece could be given more time beyond the end of June to get a deal.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.