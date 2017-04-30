FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Germany's Schaeuble says Greece has made good reforms progress
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 30, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 4 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble says Greece has made good reforms progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a lower house of parliament Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted in a newspaper interview on Sunday saying that Greece has made strong progress toward introducing reforms that could lead to the imminent release of further financial support.

"If the Greek government upholds all the agreements, European finance ministers could complete the review on May 22 and then soon after that release the next tranche," Schaeuble told the Funke media group newspapers.

Greece and its international creditors reached a preliminary agreement at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in April to set up the next transfer of some 7 billion euros in aid. But the finance ministers will not release the tranche until the audit is completed.

"The longer it takes, the more uncertainty will be in the financial markets and economy," Schaeuble added.

He said the Greek government had promised to make further adjustments in pensions as well as improve tax collection.

Asked why he was optimistic the aid could soon be released, Schaeuble said, "Because we negotiated in a very determined fashion and the Greek government said it would adjust the pensions more strongly to the economic situation.

"That's not easy - I know that. And it wants to improve the tax collection system so that tax revenues will rise again from 2020."

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.