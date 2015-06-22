FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek government has shouldered responsibilities: Hollande
June 22, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Greek government has shouldered responsibilities: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Greek government has come up with an improved offer that could pave the way for a debt deal, and it is now for others to also face their responsibilities, President Francois Hollande said before an emergency summit on Monday.

“The Greek government wants to get out of this crisis and has shouldered its responsibilities,” he told reporters on arriving at the talks in Brussels.

“The foundations (of a deal) are there, there is still the need for work and clarifications, the spirit now must be one of responsibility - that applies to everyone,” he said.

Earlier, Hollande told reporters in his plane that the new Greek proposals represented an improvement on past ones.

“There are improvements, even if not everything has been resolved,” he said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Mark John and James Regan

