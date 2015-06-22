EU's Moscovici 'convinced' Greek solution to be found today

Pierre Moscovici adjusts his glasses as he attends a news conference after an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - EU Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he was “convinced” that euro zone leaders holding an emergency meeting in Brussels on Monday would find a way out of the Greek crisis.

“We’ll be having meetings with (Greek Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras which, I hope and I am convinced, will allow us to reach an agreement this evening,” he told Europe 1 radio, adding that today would be “decisive”.

“We are moving in the right direction, we have solid ground for a deal, we just have to consolidate that today ... I think that the political will of everyone to preserve the euro, this common good, to ensure that this single currency is irreversible, will win the day.”