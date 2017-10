The logo of Bank of Cyprus is seen in Bucharest March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Andreas Artemis, the chairman of Cyprus’s biggest commercial bank, the Bank of Cyprus, has submitted his resignation, a source at the bank said on Tuesday.

“He sent a resignation letter this morning which will be examined by the Board of Directors convening this afternoon,” the bank source said, requesting anonymity.