Cyprus program on track, outlook still risky: EU/IMF review
February 11, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Cyprus program on track, outlook still risky: EU/IMF review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An elderly man sits in front of a closed branch of Bank of Cyprus as a youth makes a transaction at an ATM in Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Cyprus’s adjustment program is on track and the government’s fiscal performance is better than anticipated, the country’s international lenders said on Tuesday, but they cautioned that there were substantial risks to the outlook.

Last year, the Mediterranean island became the fifth country in the euro zone to seek a financial lifeline from the EU and IMF after it lost billions of euros on Greek bonds.

The joint statement from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund said Cypriot GDP was expected to contract 4.8 percent in 2014, before rebounding to 1 percent growth in 2015.

Growth contracted by 6 percent in 2013, less than expected.

Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
