Lawmakers raise their arms to vote against a controversial bill to tax deposits in Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yiannis Nissiotis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - The Cypriot government is considering whether to allow banks to reopen on Thursday and could impose capital restrictions if they do, a senior government official said.

“At the moment the issue is if and how banks will reopen tomorrow. Capital restrictions being considered,” the official, who declined to be named, said in a text message to Reuters.