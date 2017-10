People make transactions at an ATM outside a branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Banks in Cyprus will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, a government official said, as the euro zone country tries to avoid a financial meltdown having rejected the terms of a European Union bailout.

With Monday a public holiday, the move effectively closes lenders until Tuesday, March 26. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.