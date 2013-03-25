FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus bailout will work, but impact uncertain: EU's Barroso
#Business News
March 25, 2013 / 11:55 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus bailout will work, but impact uncertain: EU's Barroso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso attend a joint news conference after talks in Moscow March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Cyprus’s recovery from its bailout and bank restructuring is uncertain and it is too early to say when economic growth will return, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Monday.

“I am confident that the program will work, but let’s be honest. At this moment, we cannot say exactly what the impact is going to be,” Barroso told a news conference. “It will depend on the level of implementation and the commitment of Cyprus itself,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield

