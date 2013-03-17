Britain to compensate military personnel hit by Cyprus bank levy

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is seen speaking in Bournemouth, southern England in this February 4, 2013 file photograph. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will compensate its military personnel based in Cyprus hit by a bank levy imposed on Cypriot accounts as part of a euro zone bailout, finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday.

“For people serving in our military, people serving our government out in Cyprus ... we are going to compensate anyone who is affected by this bank tax,” he told BBC television.

Britain has about 3,500 military personnel based in Cyprus.

The euro zone agreed on Saturday to hand Cyprus a bailout worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion) but demanded depositors in its banks forfeit some money to stave off bankruptcy.