A worker climbs up a ladder in front of a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Bucharest March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Parliament in euro zone member Cyprus began debating a deeply divisive levy on bank deposits on Tuesday to secure an international bailout and avoid default.

The outcome was uncertain, after President Nicos Anastasiades warned the assembly would likely reject the bill as “unjust”, threatening to tip the Mediterranean island deeper toward financial chaos.