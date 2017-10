People wait to make transactions at an ATM machine as a man begs outside a closed Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) branch in Athens March 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

(Reuters) - The Cypriot parliament is to convene to debate bills on Cyprus Popular Bank, the use of capital controls on banks and the creation of a “solidarity fund” pooling state assets, the ruling party said on Friday.

“I want to believe that things are developing positively,” said Democratic Rally party deputy leader Averof Neophytou. “There are difficulties but we are on the right path.”