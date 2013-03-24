Euro zone meeting on Cyprus delayed for further talks

A car carrying Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades arrives at the European Council building in Brussels March 24, 2013, ahead of a meeting with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and other officials to discuss a rescue package for the island. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers delayed by two hours a Sunday evening meeting intended to help Cyprus meet a Monday deadline to avert collapse of its banking system and potential exit from the euro.

A euro zone official said the Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers had been rescheduled for about 3.00 p.m. ET from 1.00 p.m. ET, because talks with Cypriot officials ahead of those discussions had overrun.

Ahead of the ministers’ meeting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades held talks in Brussels on Sunday with EU, European Central Bank and IMF leaders.