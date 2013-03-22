FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says hopes for proposal from Cyprus on Friday
March 22, 2013 / 1:58 PM / in 5 years

Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says hopes for proposal from Cyprus on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem testifies before the Economic and Monetary Affairs committee at the European Parliament in Brussels March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday that euro zone finance ministers were focused on keeping Cyprus in the euro zone.

Asked whether Cyprus’s exit from the euro zone was inevitable, he said:

“All kinds of scenarios are possible and the scenarios we’re focusing on are to come to a joint solution in which Cyprus is saved but in which the banking sector continues in a smaller but healthier form, and that’s going to involve a lot of negotiations.”

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Writing by Sara Webb; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
