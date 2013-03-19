After Cyprus vote, ECB says ready to offer liquidity within rules

Outside view shows the Euro sculpture in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Tuesday after Cypriot lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected a key element of a proposed bailout that it was in contact with its IMF and EU partners and remained committed to providing liquidity within certain limits.

”The ECB takes note of the decision of the Cypriot parliament and is in contact with its troika partners,“ the bank said in a statement. ”The ECB reaffirms its commitment to provide liquidity as needed within the existing rules.