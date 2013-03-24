Highlights: Comments from euro zone Cyprus talks

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades arrives for a meeting with party leaders at the presidential palace in Nicosia March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades embarked on last-minute crisis talks with international lenders in an attempt to save the Mediterranean island from financial meltdown.

The talks with EU, European Central Bank and IMF leaders in Brussels will be followed by a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, intended to help Cyprus meet a Monday deadline to avert collapse of its banking system and potential exit from the euro.

Following are comments from officials and ministers ahead of the finance ministers’ meeting:

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

ON OUTLINES OF A CYPRUS AGREEMENT:

“We cannot rule anything out. There is no clear direction.”

“We want to prevent bankruptcy of the banks so that there’s not more harm.”

ON EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK FUNDING FOR BANKS IN CYPRUS:

“The emergency tap has been turned on for weeks, albeit with a degree of stomach ache and with the clear demand to Cyprus to come to an agreement quickly. The ECB cannot just provide drawn-out euthanasia for the ailing banks. Therefore it is necessary that stable reforms are carried out.”

ON EFFORT TO REACH A BAILOUT DEAL:

“The entire situation is serious. We are all trying to help the whole of Cyprus, to prevent the state from going bankrupt and we all want it to remain in the euro zone.”

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ASKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A BAILOUT:

“We haven’t got much further in the last week. The numbers have not changed, if anything they have worsened.”

“I hope we will achieve a result today. But that, of course, depends on the people in Cyprus having a somewhat realistic view of the situation.”

ASKED WHAT HE EXPECTED IN TERMS OF A SOLUTION:

“What we agreed last week.”