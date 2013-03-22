FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next few hours to decide Cyprus's fate: government spokesman
March 22, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

Next few hours to decide Cyprus's fate: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign (L) informs depositors that they can withdraw a maximum 260 Euros, as people queue up to make transactions at an ATM of Laiki Bank in Nicosia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s government urged lawmakers on Friday to “take the big decisions” to save the island from a financial meltdown, saying they had only a matter of hours.

“The next few hours will determine the future of the country,” government spokesman Christos Stylianides said in a televised statement before parliament was due to debate a raft of crisis measures proposed by the government.

“We must all assume our share of the responsibility,” he said.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Susan Fenton

