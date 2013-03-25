FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus bank closures have limited capital flight: Schaeuble
March 25, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 5 years

Cyprus bank closures have limited capital flight: Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference presenting the annual report of Germany's customs agency, Zoll, at the finance ministry in Berlin, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - There has been capital flight out of Cyprus but this has been limited in the past week thanks to the closure of banks in the Mediterranean island nation, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

Schaeuble, speaking at a news conference in Berlin, declined to provide figures on how much money had been pulled out of Cyprus in recent days or to say when banks would reopen, saying this was an issue for the European and Cypriot central banks to assess.

Reporting by Noah Barkin

