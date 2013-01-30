Euro zone hasn't decided yet on Cyprus aid: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government said on Wednesday the euro zone had not yet taken any decision on a bailout request from Cyprus while Berlin’s own position has not changed since last week’s meeting of finance ministers from the currency zone.

“There is no new position on Cyprus. Germany, just like its European partners, has not yet taken a decision on aid to Cyprus, neither in the positive nor the negative sense,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Asked about the possibility of Russia granting Cyprus an extension to its five-year 2.5 billion euro loan, German finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said any contribution from non-euro zone countries with a stake in Cyprus was welcome.