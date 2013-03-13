FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus to be discussed on EU summit sidelines: German official
March 13, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Cyprus to be discussed on EU summit sidelines: German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The question of a bailout for Cyprus will be discussed on the sidelines of this week’s EU and euro zone summits although it is not officially on the agenda of either meeting, a German official said on Wednesday.

“Cyprus is not on the agenda, either of the European summit or the euro zone summit,” the government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“I don’t think I‘m telling any secrets.... that talks on Cyprus will take place on the sidelines,” the official added, saying therefore no formal decision on any bailout would be taken by the heads of state and government.

The official said the German government would base its decision about a Cyprus bailout on the troika’s evaluation and recommendation, which it hasn’t received yet.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; writing by Madeline Chambers

