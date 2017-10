Hundreds of Cypriot bank workers protest against the possibility of their pensions being affected should the government decide to restructure Cyprus' two largest banks, outside parliament in Nicosia April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

BERLIN (Reuters) - A final memorandum of understanding between Cyprus and international creditors on the island’s bailout has now been finalized, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Martin Kotthaus also told a regular news conference he expected the bailout package to remain at 10 billion euros.