FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel welcomes bailout deal for Cyprus
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 25, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

Merkel welcomes bailout deal for Cyprus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after a meeting with Tunisian's President Moncef Marzouki in Berlin March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

LANGENFELD, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was “very pleased” with the outcome of marathon negotiations on a bailout for Cyprus that has averted bankruptcy for the crisis-ridden euro zone member state.

Merkel told reporters during a visit to the southern German town of Langenfeld that the deal was right for Cyprus because it ensured that those who contributed to the crisis were required to pay towards its resolution.

“I am very pleased that a solution was found last night and that we have been able to avoid an insolvency,” Merkel said. “I believe the agreement that was reached is the right one.”

Earlier, Cyprus and its international lenders clinched a last-ditch deal to shut down the island’s second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians, in return for a 10 billion euro bailout.

Reporting by Jens Hack, writing by Gareth Jones; editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.