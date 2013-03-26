FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus merger will produce "very strong bank": central bank
March 26, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Cyprus merger will produce "very strong bank": central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cyprus Central Bank Governor Panicos Demetriades (C) enters the parliament in Nicosia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - The merger of the Bank of Cyprus with the Cyprus Popular Bank, part of a rescue deal for the financially troubled island agreed with international lenders this week, will produce a “very strong bank”, the Governor of the Central Bank said on Tuesday.

“After this, Bank of Cyprus will have access from the eurosystem, not ELA but normal financing. The merger with Popular will give us a very strong bank,” Cyprus Central Bank governor Panicos Demetriades said.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Giles Elgood

