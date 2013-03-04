FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone finance minister commit to end-March Cyprus bailout deal: sources
March 4, 2013 / 5:42 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone finance minister commit to end-March Cyprus bailout deal: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cyprus's new President Nicos Anastasiades (R) stands next to his predecessor Demetris Christofias at the presidential palace in the capital Nicosia February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have not yet agreed how to bail out Cyprus but are committed to having a deal ready by the end of the month, two European Union officials told Reuters on Monday.

“The (Eurogroup) statement will say that a deal is due at the end of March but there is no progress on what the program should look like,” one of the officials involved in the negotiations told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Euro zone finance ministers and European Union institutions have not been able so far to bridge differences over whether to make bank depositors pay a share of the cost of a Cypriot bailout.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
