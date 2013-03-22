Cyprus creates "solidarity fund", allows capital controls

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s parliament adopted laws on Friday creating a “solidarity fund” to pool state assets as the basis for an emergency bond issue and giving the government the power to impose capital controls on banks.
The steps were part of a package of measures to satisfy international lenders as the island races to clinch a 10 billion euro ($13.00 billion) bailout from the European Union and avert bankruptcy.
Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens