A man makes a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Stricken Cyprus Popular Bank imposed a 260 euro per day limit on ATM withdrawals on Thursday to cope with high demand, the island’s second largest lender said in a statement.

Customers queued to withdraw funds on Thursday on widespread rumors that the bank was to be closed down, later denied by the central bank.