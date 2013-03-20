FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Merkel says awaits new Cypriot proposals
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 20, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

Germany's Merkel says awaits new Cypriot proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her seat during the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, March, 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she regretted that the Cypriot parliament had rejected the terms of a European bailout and said the island’s partners were now awaiting a new proposal from the Cypriot government.

”I regret the vote of the parliament yesterday. But of course we respect it and will now look to see what proposals Cyprus makes to the troika, Merkel said after attending a meeting of the European affairs committee of parliament.

“From a political point of view, I say that Cyprus needs a sustainable banking sector. Today’s banking sector is not sustainable,” she added.

“We will continue negotiations, primarily via the troika. We will look at any proposals Cyprus makes with respect. Germany wants a solution.”

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Klaus-Peter Senger; writing by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.