Cypriot banks to reopen at 6:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday: central bank
March 28, 2013 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Cypriot banks to reopen at 6:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks outside a Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) branch in central Athens March 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Banks in Cyprus will reopen at midday (6:00 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the island’s Central Bank said, 10 days after they closed their doors to avert a run on deposits.

The spokeswoman said banks would open their doors between midday and 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). The Cypriot authorities are expected later on Wednesday to detail the capital controls they plan to impose to prevent a flight of funds.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
