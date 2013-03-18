FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus lawmakers to vote on deposit levy on Tuesday -euro zone official
#Business News
March 18, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus lawmakers to vote on deposit levy on Tuesday -euro zone official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Cyprus’ parliament has postponed until Tuesday a vote on introducing a one-off levy on bank deposits that aims to raise 5.8 billion euros ($7.6 billion) for the country’s bailout, but which could hit smaller savers, a euro zone official said on Monday.

“The vote will take place on Tuesday to allow time for more negotiations,” the official told Reuters.

The vote had originally been planned for Monday.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield

