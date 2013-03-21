FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus parliament to debate crisis measures on Friday
March 21, 2013 / 9:22 PM / in 5 years

Cyprus parliament to debate crisis measures on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Cyprus postponed until Friday a debate on emergency legislation tabled by the government to confront the island’s financial crisis, saying they needed more time for consultations.

The government had submitted bills proposing the creation of a “Solidarity Fund” of state assets, the imposition of capital controls on banks and measures to address the island’s stricken banks as it scrambles to clinch a bailout from the European Union.

Reporting by Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Sophie Hares

