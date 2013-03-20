Cyprus denies deal to sell Cyprus Popular Bank

A woman makes a transaction at an ATM machine as a man begs outside a Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) branch in Athens March 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - The Cypriot government denied on Wednesday that it had struck a deal to sell Cyprus Popular Bank to Russian investors as it tries to shore up its crippled banking sector.

“The government denies reports that the Cyprus Popular Bank has been sold to foreign investors,” government spokesman Christos Stylianides said in a statement, giving no further comment. The reports of the deal surfaced in Greek media.