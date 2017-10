A man reads a note on the shutters of a Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) branch informing customers that the bank will remain closed in Athens March 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - The Cypriot central bank denied reports and frantic rumors on Thursday that stricken Cyprus Popular Bank, the island’s second-largest lender, is to be closed down.

“We deny these reports. Efforts are under way right now to find the best possible solution for this bank,” Central Bank spokeswoman Aliki Stylianou told state television.