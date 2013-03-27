FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal government says "no chance" Cyprus deal can be template
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 27, 2013 / 1:27 PM / 5 years ago

Portugal government says "no chance" Cyprus deal can be template

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of the Bank of Cyprus holds a placard reading, "Traitor Demetriades," referring to Cyprus Central Bank Governor Panicos Demetriades, during a protest outside the central bank of Cyprus by its employees, in Nicosia March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

LISBON (Reuters) - The Portuguese government on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of a bailout deal involving losses on bank deposits like the one agreed for Cyprus being used as a template for other euro zone countries.

“The Cyprus case in unique. There is no risk whatsoever, and this has been said by more than one European official, no risk that this solution may be generalized,” Luis Marques Guedes, state secretary for cabinet matters, told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Debt-ridden Portugal has been under an EU/IMF bailout since mid-2011.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.