Cypriot president to go to Brussels if solution found: official
#Business News
March 23, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 5 years ago

Cypriot president to go to Brussels if solution found: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades (seated) chairs a meeting with party leaders at the presidential palace in Nicosia March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will travel to Brussels at the weekend if a solution to the country’s European Union bailout crisis is found, a government official said on Friday on condition of anonymity.

Two euro zone sources told Reuters the finance ministers of the 17 nation currency union would meet on Sunday in Brussels, as Nicosia closes in on a deal to raise billions of euros in return for an EU bailout.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Jon Hemming

