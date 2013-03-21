FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finance minister skeptical at Cypriot proposal: paper
March 21, 2013 / 11:03 PM / in 5 years

German finance minister skeptical at Cypriot proposal: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses a news conference in Berlin March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed his skepticism at the Cypriot government’s proposal for raising billions of euros during a meeting of Germany’s coalition parties on Thursday afternoon, newspaper Bild reported.

Citing participants at the meeting, the German newspaper reported in its Friday edition that Schaeuble had said he had deep doubts and “cosmetic touches alone” would not be enough.

Cyprus must “move and seriously save”, he added.

The Cypriot government, facing a collapse of its financial system, on Thursday proposed a “Solidarity Fund” based on revenues from hydrocarbon exploitation, bonds and other assets to help it raise billions of euros to clinch a European Union bailout.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Sophie Hares

