European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Olli Rehn (L) and Cyprus Finance Minister Michalis Sarris attend a euro group finance ministers meeting at the European Union Council in Brussels March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ericvidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - International lenders and Cyprus agreed a bailout deal worth 10 billion euros (13.05 billion dollars) for the Mediterranean island early on Saturday, a senior source involved in negotiations told Reuters.

Under the emergency lending program, Cyprus agreed to increase its nominal corporate tax rate by 2.5 percentage points to 12.5 percent, the source added.