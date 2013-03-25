FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus bailout deal to be put to Eurogroup: parliament speaker
March 25, 2013 / 12:02 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus bailout deal to be put to Eurogroup: parliament speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - A bailout deal between Cyprus and its international lenders is “taking shape” and will be put to the finance ministers of the 17-nation euro zone for approval, the speaker of the Cypriot parliament said.

“It seems that the whole process is nearing an agreement,” Yiannakis Omirou told reporters in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia. “A proposal is taking shape, an agreement, a program ... that will put in the next half hour, or hour, to the Eurogroup,” he said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Matt Robinson

