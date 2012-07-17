Europe's debt markets not working: Spain economy minister

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos makes a speech during a meeting at the IESE Business School in Barcelona July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Europe’s debt markets are not functioning properly due to the slow and complicated decision-making process in the euro zone, Spain’s Economy Minister was quoted as saying in an interview with Spanish daily La Vanguardia.

“There are no (debt) operations between nations in the monetary union and practically the only demand for Italian debt comes from Italians,” Luis de Guindos said.

“A similar thing is happening in France and Spain.”

The minister added that investors outside the euro zone had no confidence in the euro.

“This renationalization of the capital markets is very negative,” he said.

Spain’s borrowing costs are likely to stay high on Tuesday when it tests investor appetite for its debt for the first time since announcing more austerity last week, suggesting markets remain unconvinced it can avoid a European bailout.

The euro zone had better fiscal fundamentals than the United States, Britain and Japan, meaning the real problem was an internal one, de Guindos said.

“There is a problem from the point of view of the fundamentals of the monetary union,” de Guindos said.

“The decision-making process in the euro zone is slow and complicated. That is where international investors who highlight the weak points attack, at the moment Italy or Spain, at another moment, it will be others.”