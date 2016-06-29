Spain, Portugal risk EU deficit sanctions: Renzi

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain and Portugal risk incurring sanctions for breaching European Union budget deficit rules when the European Commission takes a delayed decision next month, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a news conference after a summit of 27 EU countries meeting for the first time without Britain.

The Commission deferred the decision last month to avoid embarrassing Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy before a general election last Sunday in which his conservative Popular Party emerged strengthened. EU officials have said the Commission is likely to impose symbolic fines on Madrid and Lisbon.