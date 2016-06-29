FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Spain, Portugal risk EU deficit sanctions: Renzi
June 29, 2016 / 12:58 PM / a year ago

Spain, Portugal risk EU deficit sanctions: Renzi

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi arrives on the second day of the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain and Portugal risk incurring sanctions for breaching European Union budget deficit rules when the European Commission takes a delayed decision next month, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a news conference after a summit of 27 EU countries meeting for the first time without Britain.

The Commission deferred the decision last month to avoid embarrassing Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy before a general election last Sunday in which his conservative Popular Party emerged strengthened. EU officials have said the Commission is likely to impose symbolic fines on Madrid and Lisbon.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

