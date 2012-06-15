FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Reforms, budget cuts in South Europe must go ahead: Dutch PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Countries in southern Europe must go ahead with all their reforms and budget cuts to keep the euro afloat, the Dutch caretaker prime minister said on Friday.

“We must do everything possible to prevent the euro zone from falling apart,” Mark Rutte said in a televised press briefing.

Rutte, who will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week for talks, said the Netherlands was not in favor of a broader political and banking union.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; writing by Sara Webb; editing by Ron Askew

