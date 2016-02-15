ECB can accept securities backed by bad loans as collateral, Draghi says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can accept securities backed by non-performing loans (NPL) as collateral from banks, provided that they have a credit rating above a certain threshold, the central bank’s president said on Monday.

Mario Draghi dismissed the prospect, raised by the Italian Treasury, that the ECB could buy asset-backed securities (ABS) based on bad loans as part of its quantitative easing program.

“We’re not talking about buying anything, the question is whether the NPLs in a specific ABS format could be accepted as collateral,” Draghi said.

“The ABS will have to have a minimum second-best rating of single A. Therefore, the inclusion of NPLs in the pool of underlying assets does not preclude these ABSs ... from collateral eligibility.”