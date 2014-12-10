FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone fiscal stance appropriate, reform needed: ECB's Coeure
December 10, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone fiscal stance appropriate, reform needed: ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone’s fiscal stance is appropriate, but governments need to coordinate structural reforms to ensure the euro zone economy does not become stuck in low growth and low inflation, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said.

Coeure said that the ECB had to prove convincingly that it would bring inflation back towards its target of below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term, but it could only do so if other institutions and governments played their part.

“I see the risk that the euro zone economy would stabilize on a path with low growth and low inflation,” Coeure told an economic conference on Wednesday, calling it “one percent economics” where both growth and inflation stay around that level.

“My belief is that it is not sustainable,” he said.

He said that while EU institutions and governments were independent, they were also interdependent on each others’ actions and that fiscal, monetary and structural policies were all part of the mix.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

