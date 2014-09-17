French PM lauds ECB growth-support moves, says 'much more' needed

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls reacts before his general policy speech at the National Assembly in Paris September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Wednesday welcomed European Central Bank efforts to shore up flagging economic growth in the euro zone but said far more needed to be done.

“The ECB lived up to its responsibilities and took action to support growth but, as I said yesterday, much more needs to be done,” Valls told France’s lower house of parliament, adding that ECB chief Mario Draghi had signaled a readiness to take other steps if needed.