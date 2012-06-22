FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whole EU backs bank oversight role for ECB: Welt
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2012 / 6:57 AM / in 5 years

Whole EU backs bank oversight role for ECB: Welt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy addresses the media before the G20 Summit in Los Cabos June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

BERLIN (Reuters) - All 27 countries in the European Union will support giving the European Central Bank a bigger supervisory role for the bloc’s banking system at next week’s summit, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Friday, citing EU diplomats.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has mustered the support of all member states to ask the European Commission to draw up concrete plans for making the Frankfurt-based ECB the new central oversight body as soon as possible, it said.

“Van Rompuy has the backing of all 27,” the newspaper quoted one diplomat as saying.

The paper said there had been no decision yet on what would happen to the London-based European Banking Authority (EBA), the existing supervisory body whose role has been criticized, among others by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.