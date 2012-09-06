FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB meeting went well, "no trouble": Juncker
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 6, 2012 / 12:52 PM / in 5 years

ECB meeting went well, "no trouble": Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A meeting of the European Central Bank’s governing council went well on Thursday and there was “no trouble”, the head of the Eurogroup Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters.

Juncker was speaking after attending the long-awaited meeting of the ECB devoted to discussing plans for a new program of bond buying to reduce borrowing costs for Italy and Spain.

The head of Germany’s Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, has strongly criticized the plans, saying they encroach on the taboo against central bank funding of state budgets.

Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.