ECB's Noyer: clear path needed for Greek reform
March 23, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Noyer: clear path needed for Greek reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Everybody wants to see Greece restore confidence with convincing economic reforms to boost competitiveness, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Noyer udnerlined that the rest of the euro zone wanted to see cash-strapped Greece, whose prime minister Tsipras was meeting German leader Angela Merkel on Monday, pursue a “clear path of reform”.

Noyer, asked if he saw risk of easy monetary policy sparking speculative froth in financial markets, replied that he did not see any bubbles.

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Mark John

