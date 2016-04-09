FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's policy must be 'proportionate' and respect rules: Mersch
April 9, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

ECB's policy must be 'proportionate' and respect rules: Mersch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The head quarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) is illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the "Luminale, light and building" event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

CERNOBBIO (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s policy must be commensurate to economic conditions and respect the bank’s legal framework, in particular a ban on financing governments, ECB executive board member Yves Mersch said on Saturday.

His remarks were likely to be read as an attempt to rule out the prospect of “helicopter” money distributions to euro zone citizens, an extreme form of monetary easing first described by economist Milton Friedman.

“The framework sets limits of what monetary policy must not do and pursue -- in particular prohibiting monetary financing of governments,” Mersch said in a speech at an event in Cernobbio, Italy.

He added: “The Eurosystem enjoys broad discretion in the choice of its instruments. But we are responsible to use our measures proportionately and to obey the well-defined boundaries set by the legal framework.”

Reporting by Valentina Za; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
