#Business News
December 21, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Vasiliauskas sees no need for further monetary stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lithuania's central bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas speaks during the Euro Conference in Vilnius September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS (Reuters) - There is no need for further monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank as economic conditions in the euro zone are “quite good” already, ECB governing council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Monday.

“At the moment I don’t see the need for additional intervention,” Vasiliauskas, who is also Lithuania’s central bank governor, said. “In my opinion, the economic situation in Europe is quite good.”

He highlighted growth in lending to households and companies and a favorable euro exchange rate against the dollar as two positives for the euro zone’s economic outlook.

The ECB cut its deposit rate earlier this month and extended its asset purchase program in a bid to bring inflation in the euro zone, currently just above zero, back to its target of almost 2 percent.

Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
