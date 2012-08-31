FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann refuses comment on resignation report
August 31, 2012 / 2:39 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Weidmann refuses comment on resignation report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (Reuters) - German central bank chief Jens Weidmann refused to comment on Friday on a report that he threatened to resign over his opposition to a new bond-buying plan by the European Central Bank.

Weidmann told reporters at a central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that he would not comment on the report in the mass circulation Bild newspaper that he had considered quitting several times in recent weeks but had been dissuaded by the German government.

Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish

