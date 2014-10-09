FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says ECB must help euro zone economy
October 9, 2014

UK's Osborne says ECB must help euro zone economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor George Osborne speaks on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham central England September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday that the European Central Bank must play its part to help the euro zone escape its economic malaise.

“You need credible fiscal plans, and the Germans would certainly agree with me on that, but I think you also need the European Central Bank doing its bit to help,” Osborne told BBC television in an interview.

“Fiscal credibility and monetary support go hand in hand, they’re two sides of the same coin.”

Osborne said there were already signs that Britain’s economy was being affected by weakness in the euro zone.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and William James, editing by William Schomberg

